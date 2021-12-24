State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.74 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $11,674,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $9,989,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.