State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $16,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $83.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.22. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

