State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Vertiv by 453.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 87.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Vertiv stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.