Stephen Joseph Harper Sells 100 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Stephen Joseph Harper sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.01, for a total transaction of C$14,301.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$986.61 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

