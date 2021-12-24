Stephens Inc. AR Buys New Shares in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $284,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $58.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.