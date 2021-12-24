Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

CBRE opened at $105.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

