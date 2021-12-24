Stephens Inc. AR Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 148.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $37.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.