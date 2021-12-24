Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 278 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Qualys were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,419,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after buying an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.89.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,088,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 588,554 shares of company stock valued at $71,897,221. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

