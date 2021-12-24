Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,835 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,712,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $67.57 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

