Stephens Inc. AR Sells 581 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $115.32 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

