Stephens Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $170.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.89 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,956. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

