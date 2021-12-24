STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STE opened at $241.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.85. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.34.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.