Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.