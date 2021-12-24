Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 70,410 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 110.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 163.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.