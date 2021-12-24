Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 7.6% on Insider Buying Activity

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.71 and last traded at $19.65. 110,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,525,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Specifically, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,079,464.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,503,007 shares of company stock worth $35,049,699 and have sold 173,444 shares worth $5,607,860. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

