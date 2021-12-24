Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,119,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,254. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.