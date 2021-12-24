Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $763,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

NYSE:LW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.75. The company had a trading volume of 765,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.08.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 53.71%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

