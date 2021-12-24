Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. 15,995,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,210,322. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

