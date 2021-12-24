Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,214,527. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $253.14. 3,767,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,793. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.74. The stock has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

