StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.28. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

