StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.