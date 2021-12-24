Strs Ohio Purchases 2,500 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 872.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 38,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 235.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

