Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.