STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $352.22

Shares of STV Group plc (LON:STVG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.22 ($4.65) and traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.49). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.58), with a volume of 4,434 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on STVG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.21) target price on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £162.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.22.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

