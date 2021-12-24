SUN Achieves Market Cap of $152,338.63 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.93 or 0.07964162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,166.30 or 0.99951867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

