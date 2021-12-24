SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 46.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $387.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 10,823.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

