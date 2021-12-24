Susannah Nicklin Acquires 768 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,474.56 ($1,948.16).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.58) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 209 ($2.76). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.11. The firm has a market cap of £197.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55.

Get Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.