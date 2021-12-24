SVB Leerink Cuts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $53.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.42.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.