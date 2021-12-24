SVB Leerink Weighs in on Compass Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMPX. Raymond James started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of CMPX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 5,357,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

