Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $429,963.19

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $429,963.19 and approximately $123.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.69 or 0.07968436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.31 or 0.99567806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00054801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00072445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007347 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,547,579 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.