Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $141.86

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.86 and traded as high as $143.94. Symrise shares last traded at $143.94, with a volume of 980 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.08.

About Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

