Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 7,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 651,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $528,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 14,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $252,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,612 shares of company stock worth $5,203,443 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

