Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $804.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.04. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,447,791 shares of company stock valued at $29,750,974. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,589,000 after purchasing an additional 206,599 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 40.7% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

