Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.38. Tantech shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 2,838,116 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech during the third quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 7,177.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 84.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 266,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

