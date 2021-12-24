TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 13,380 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,788,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,877 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $59.31 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

