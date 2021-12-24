TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 3,769 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Airbnb by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.95.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.