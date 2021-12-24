Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,524 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $44,785,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $34,125,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

