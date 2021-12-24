TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 196,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

