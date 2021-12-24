Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.15

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 140.15 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 101.90 ($1.35). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 103.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 694,910 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.97) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £190.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

