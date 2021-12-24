TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Cap Tops $360,577.46

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

