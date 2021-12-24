Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $255.13

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 255.13 ($3.37) and traded as high as GBX 288.55 ($3.81). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 288.35 ($3.81), with a volume of 4,849,706 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 325 ($4.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.07) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.36) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.17).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.13. The firm has a market cap of £22.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

