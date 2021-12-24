Tesla (TSLA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/23/2021 – Tesla was given a new $830.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/22/2021 – Tesla was given a new $950.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Tesla was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at New Street Research from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $725.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/6/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $950.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $950.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $905.00 to $1,125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $900.00 to $1,200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TSLA traded up $58.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,067.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,842,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580,623. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,043.78 and a 200-day moving average of $820.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

