Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,567 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,241 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.71 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.