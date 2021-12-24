Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $249.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

