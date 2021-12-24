Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 779.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG opened at $81.80 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

