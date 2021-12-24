Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,327 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Foot Locker by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,785,000 after purchasing an additional 156,837 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,379 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

