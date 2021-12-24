Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 180,014 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180,014 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $343,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

