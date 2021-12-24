The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

NYSE ALL opened at $114.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.16. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

