The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

NYSE BX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

