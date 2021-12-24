The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $365.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.05 and a 200-day moving average of $328.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $369.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.